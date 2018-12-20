The Huntsville City Planner took a new approach to talk to people about the future. He spent the day on the popular forum site Reddit letting people ask him anything about the master plan he crafted for the city.

Sitting in front of his computer screen early this morning Dennis Madsen got himself ready to answer any question you had.

"What are the top three ways you as a city planner think huntsville could "geek out" whether directed by the top down planning or the grassroots among the residents?"

And answer them he did.

"I definitely like the grassroots approach more than top down planning."

Madsen said he enjoys interacting with residents and thought this would be a great way to see what they want from him. As he clicked away he came across many questions about the future of the city.

"And how does huntsville approach the upcoming housing shortage?"

He said housing, transit, and growth were some of the hot topics and people I talked to today share those concerns.

"I would ask the city planner about roads and infrastructure and with all the growth going on in huntsville, how does the city plan on handling just the influx of people coming into our city?," said Kelvin Mitchell.

Another parent wants to know how the city will handle an influx of kids in the school system.

"What is it that the school districts have in place ready for those kids?," said Chelsie Kampwerth.

Madsen said any questions about the schools will have to be answered by the school district. As for transit, he said the city is focused on improving and upgrading the current transit sysetm.

Madsen said today's event helped him know where to target his efforts. He hopes to do it again in the future with other city departments joining him.