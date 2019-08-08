Huntsville City Council votes to give Mayor Tommy Battle a 32 percent pay increase

The Huntsville City Council voted 3-2 on Thursday to give Mayor Tommy Battle a pay increase of 32 percent. The resolution was amended to exclude a pay increase for city council that would have come along with the mayor's raise.

Councilwoman Jeanie Robinson proposed that the city council members should not get a raise along with the mayor. Her argument is that the council members are public servants and that it wasn't right for them to get the raise.

City Council President Devyn Keith and Councilman Will Culver argued that the amount of work they put in as city council members means they were deserving of the raise.

As for Mayor Battle, he says he was happy with what he was making. He has to be reelected to get the increase from $132,000 all the way up to $175,000.

City Council President Devyn Keith proposed the pay raise.