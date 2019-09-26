Huntsville City Council votes on whether to override mayor's veto of pay raises

Huntsville City Council members are scheduled to vote on Thursday on whether they will override mayor Tommy Battle's veto of pay raises. This comes after a pay raise for all council members and the mayor was approved at the beginning of the month.Then Mayor Tommy Battle vetoed the decision the very next day. If council members vote to override the mayor's veto,

then Mayor Tommy Battle's salary could increase by $40,000. The council president's and member's salaries could

increase by at least $10,000 each. Mayor Tommy Battle said he is satisfied with the money he makes, but council president, Devyn Keith, said he realizes this is a public servant position but being on council is a full-time job. Council member, Will Culver said he agrees with Keith.

"We're not expecting to even survive, let alone get rich as an elected official, but we just want the pay to be compensatory to the work that we do," said Huntsville City Council member, Will Culver

On the other hand, council member Bill Kling said he thinks a smaller pay raise would be more reasonable.

"I understand that there hasn't been a pay raise in about 12 or 13 years, we could certainly do a little something, maybe something similar to what we do for city employees. But we need to get all six elected officials to work together and come up with a consensus," said Huntsville City Council Member, Bill Kling

Council member Frances Akridge also tells WAAY 31 she will be voting to override the mayor's veto. She says she hopes a pay raise would encourage people to apply for the positions on city council. Council members said they need 4 out of 5 votes to override the veto. The meeting begins Thursday night at 6 p.m.