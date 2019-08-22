Huntsville City Council upholds mayor's veto of pay raise

Mayor Tommy Battle's veto of a pay increase was upheld Thursday night at a Huntsville City Council meeting.
Council President Devyn Keith introduced a new ordinance to try again to give the mayor and the rest of city council a raise. That won't be voted on until the next city council meeting.
This was Battle’s first veto in his 11 years as the mayor of Huntsville.
“I have said I am satisfied with my salary and I knew what it was when I went into public service. My focus remains on our 2,100 employees and the job I do as Mayor. I deeply appreciate the intent of Council," Battle said at the beginning of August.
