Huntsville City Council upholds mayor's veto of pay raise

Mayor Tommy Battle's veto of a pay increase was upheld Thursday night at a Huntsville City Council meeting.

Council President Devyn Keith introduced a new ordinance to try again to give the mayor and the rest of city council a raise. That won't be voted on until the next city council meeting.

This was Battle’s first veto in his 11 years as the mayor of Huntsville.

“I have said I am satisfied with my salary and I knew what it was when I went into public service. My focus remains on our 2,100 employees and the job I do as Mayor. I deeply appreciate the intent of Council," Battle said at the beginning of August.

