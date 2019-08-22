Clear

Huntsville City Council upholds mayor's veto of pay raise

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle

This was Tommy Battle’s first veto in his 11 years as the mayor of Huntsville.

Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Mayor Tommy Battle's veto of a pay increase was upheld Thursday night at a Huntsville City Council meeting.

Council President Devyn Keith introduced a new ordinance to try again to give the mayor and the rest of city council a raise. That won't be voted on until the next city council meeting.

“I have said I am satisfied with my salary and I knew what it was when I went into public service. My focus remains on our 2,100 employees and the job I do as Mayor. I deeply appreciate the intent of Council," Battle said at the beginning of August.

Read more here and here.

