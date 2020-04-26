With the coronavirus causing people to stay at home and social distance while in public, the Huntsville City Council decided to push for changes to the voting process to help encourage safety measures.

During Thursday's city council meeting, council members passed a resolution calling for the Madison County legislative delegation "to propose and support changes to current Alabama law so to allow 'no excuse' absentee voting."

Currently, when someone fills out an application for an absentee ballot, they need to put a reason or an "excuse" as to why they will not be voting in person.

The council said in the resolution that the most likely scenario for many people would be to falsely fill in the option that reads that they have a "physical illness or infirmity which prevents his or her attendance at the polls." Under current Alabama law, falsifying an absentee ballot application is a Class C felony, if found guilty.

Council members point to the fact that at least 29 other states and the District of Columbia currently allow their residents to vote absentee without an "excuse."