Huntsville City Council unanimously approves $236 million budget

During Thursday's meeting of the Huntsville City Council, members unanimously approved the $236 million general fund budget as well as the 2014 capital improvement plan.

The 1990 CIP was approved in a 4-1 vote with Council Member Bill Kling voting against it.

The size of the general fund budget was approximate to that of the Fiscal Year 2020 budget. The more conservative approach to the budget was due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on revenue streams.

After the original budget proposal was introduced, on September 15, the council introduced and ultimately adopted an additional $70,885 earmarked for certain organizations. $25,000 of those funds were put toward The Arts Council, which brought their budget up to $381,000.

25 employees were added to the city's payroll, mostly in the fire department and in public works, according to Finance Director Penny Smith.

The council also approved a one percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) for city employees. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said giving employees a raise, even if it wasn't as much as some might want it to be, was important.

"Especially coming out of the pandemic, or coming through the pandemic, I think it's something that would help our employees and would help them to staying being employees of the City of Huntsville," Battle said.

In response to a question from the council, Smith said that the city council can make any needed adjustments to the budget through the halfway point in the fiscal year, which falls in March 2021.

She said they can reevaluate if financial conditions either improve or worsen due to the pandemic.