Huntsville City Council to vote on multimillion dollar budget

The Huntsville City Council is preparing to vote on a multimillion dollar budget for the next fiscal year.

The 50-page budget breakdown shares some of the big ticket items, which include building a new city hall, a new fire station in west Huntsville and new road projects.

The $236 million budget also includes a 1% cost of living adjustment for eligible city employees. Mayor Tommy Battle says the proposed budget reflects the growing city and he's confident it will balance out.

The city council will vote on the budget during Thursday's meeting at 5 p.m. right before the fiscal year is set to begin Oct. 1.

