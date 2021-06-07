Huntsville City Council to introduce resolution to release body camera footage to the public

The Huntsville City Council will introduce a new resolution on Thursday to release police body camera footage to the public.

Right now, the resolution is being reviewed by city council members to be put on the agenda.

"I think it's a good idea. I think it protects everyone involved. Both the people who are possibly being arrest and the police because we could hopefully see more clearly what actually happened," Margaret Powell said.

People in the area are glad city council members are taking action to increase transparency with the Huntsville Police Department.

"It would help the citizens to feel safer with the police, and know more about what's going on in their neighborhoods or their communities," Karen said.

If passed, the resolution would require body camera footage be released to the public. This comes after Councilman John Meredith said he saw tremendous outcry from the community.

"I think it's long overdue," Meredith said.

Meredith says when the city first approved the purchase of body cameras, it told the community it was going to be used for transparency.

"That the general public was going to have access to this, and that it would be a way to confirm or deny certain allegations or accusations or definitive proof of something happen," Meredith explained.

People in the area say it would help give them a better sense of what happened during an incident instead of relying on cell phone video that only show portions of what happened.

"Cell phone video can be video of a certain snapshot of the incident. Therefore, you might not get the full truth of what happened. Hopefully, the officers body camera would be running the whole time, so you'd get the full truth," Powell said.

"No one is trying to say the police aren't doing what they're doing, but it would be great to have body camera footage that says and shows definitively, yes they do follow protocol!" Meredith added.

However, there are certain restraints the city would have to follow.

"It's very probable that body camera footage would not be released until after all court cases, appeals and challenges have been dealt with," City Councilman Bill Kling said.

The city will also need permission from the victim or their families to release the footage.

"You do want to honor the dignity of the people," Meredith explained.

The video may also be edited to be shorter depending on what is determined to be good for the general public.

Kling says this resolution shows their commitment to the Huntsville area.

"I think like anything we do in other departments, we're always looking for ways we can improve our services to our community," Kling said.

Meredith says right now he's focused on working with other council members to get this resolution to pass.

"Make sure all our I's are dotted and T's crossed. We would hate for something we inadvertently overlooked putting in it or didn't put in it to have a negative effect on getting the body camera released to the public," Meredith said.

It's still unclear when an actual vote on the resolution will take place.