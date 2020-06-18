Huntsville City Council to hold special session Thursday to discuss protests

Chief Mark McMurray will present his After-Action review to the council. We learned he will discuss the police's use of tear gas and rubber bullets a few weeks ago. He will also discuss possible changes in the department and how they'll handle protests in the future.

No public comment will be allowed tonight inside the meeting, but you can email in questions before the meeting to HsvCityCouncil@HuntsvilleAL.gov. During last Thursday City Council meeting, dozens of people spent more than two hours voicing their concerns and frustrations with the Police Department's response.

A protest is expected to happen outside during the 5 p.m. meeting. WAAY31 learned the group will be protesting the confederate monument downtown as well as the use of rubber bullets and gas at the protest a few weeks ago.