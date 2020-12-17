Huntsville City Council to discuss multimillion dollar Buffalo Rock agreement

The Huntsville City Council is discussing an agreement with Buffalo Rock Company that would invest at least $20 million in the area and employ more than 100 full-time employees.

Under new business on the Huntsville City Council’s agenda for Thursday evening is a resolution authorizing Mayor Tommy Battle to enter into a Project Development Agreement between the city and Buffalo Rock Company.

According to the resolution up for discussion, Buffalo Rock will invest at least $20 million into a new food and beverage distribution facility employing at least 130 full-time employees at an average wage of at least $22.15 an hour.

This facility would replace Buffalo Rock’s current facility at 6213 Madison Pike, where there are currently 108 employees.

According to the agreement, the city would purchase 86 acres in Limestone County annexed into Huntsville before the end of the year for $3.2 million and sell around 55 acres to Buffalo Rock for $2.75 million. The city will keep the remaining 30 acres for public use.

Part of the agreement also includes the city making road improvements and providing utility assistance. The company also has to meet certain requirements, like having the plant up and running by Dec. 31, 2021.

According to the city, the land is located on the north side of Interstate 565 and Highway 20 right where traffic merges onto the interstate from Madison Boulevard and County Line Road. This is near the Greenbriar exit where Polaris, the Target Distribution Center and the new Mazda Toyota plant are located.

The agreement says Buffalo Rock looked at several locations in the Southeast, including Georgia, before deciding on this location.