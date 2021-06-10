Huntsville City Council to bring revised police body camera footage resolution soon

Thursday night, a resolution to make Huntsville Police Body camera footage available to the public is not happening.

But, we found out they will be replacing the current one with a more detailed one.

After an hours long meeting, Councilman John Meredith told the council he wants to create a more detailed and collaborative resolution, and Councilman Bill Kling says he agrees.

Here's why the original resolution would not stand, though.

The current language, under state law, says police body camera footage is not public record and under the new resolution, they wanted to try to make it public.

All after it went through court and challenges, plus getting approval from the victim(s) involved or the family.

Even though the resolution couldn't move forward Thursday night, Councilman Kling told us he still expects it to move forward soon.

"Councilman Meredith and the city attorney were not able to get anything completely worked out on it. I think there's going to be some discussion and will be carried over to the next city council meeting in two weeks," he said.

A representative for the City of Huntsville told WAAY-31 they will work with the council to help make changes as well

Kling said he is thankful for Councilman John Meredith and Devyn Keith, who helped back this resolution, and looks forward to the next steps.

Kling couldn't go into detail about what the process will look like but we know it will involve the city in its entirety.

The new resolution will be read on July 22nd.