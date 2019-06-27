Huntsville City Council selects new District 5 BOE member

On Thursday night, the Huntsville City Council voted to elect a new District 5 board member for Huntsville City Schools.

Council Bill Kling nominated Carlos Mathews and the board voted unanimously to approve.

The board's president, Beth Wilder, did not have a firm date on when Mathews will be sworn in, but she said he will be sworn in before the July 11th meeting.

Before the meeting, Councilman Kling told WAAY 31 he would nominate Mathews, who's made a run for the seat twice. Kling said even though he lost, he received more than 40 percent of the vote, which shows support in the district.

Earlier this month, the city council narrowed down the candidates to five to fill the vacant position after Pam Hill resigned in May, citing her health and desire to spend more time with her grandchildren.