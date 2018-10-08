Huntsville City Council runoff election Tuesday

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning for the District Two City Council runoff election. This comes after Frances Akridge won the most votes in the August election, but she fell short of what she needed to be the district's councilwoman by less than 1%. Monday, Mary Jane Caylor and Akridge talked to us about what they've done to prepare for the runoff.

"I won't go down there with the presumption that I know everything. I want to talk to department heads, other council members, I want to talk to the Mayor and people in business and industry," Caylor said.

"There will be $64 million in contracts coming to the City Council. I have the ability coming from business and commercial real estate to evaluate the return on the investment," Akridge said.

Two different approaches from the candidates vying for Huntsville City Councilman Mark Russell's seat who is retiring.

Akridge is a full-time community advocate. She received 49.8 % vote in August. She needed 50.1 % to win the election.

Her opponent, Caylor is a former Huntsville City Schools Superintendent and a former member of the Alabama State Board of Education. She received 32.4% vote.

"People took it for granted in August 4,875 out of 38,000 thousand register voters and people realized they have got to get out and vote," Caylorsaid.

The third person who ran received 17.7%.

Caylor and Akridge told us they both believe they bring different perspectives to the table that make them qualified.

"I don't know why we would want to be stagnant and take us back with an individual that really doesn't know Huntsville and doesn't have the track record I have," Caylor said.

"What you see is what you get. I have been vetted through a security background check. A background check to work at NASA. I think that frightens people because I am so well qualified," Akridge said.

16 voter precincts in District Two will be open on Tuesday. The precincts will be open from 7 am to 7 pm.