Huntsville City Council rejects change to employee termination policy

Huntsville City Council rejected a proposal that would have allowed for immediate termination of city employees convicted of a felony.

The proposal came as fallout over William Darby's murder conviction. However Thursday night, one local attorney questioned the legality of the proposed ordinance.

Local attorney David Canupp specializes in employment law and local governments. Thursday night, he told the councilmembers that the proposed change to the city's employee handbook would violate a state law which allows city employees to get a disciplinary hearing before termination.

Last council meeting, councilmember Frances Akridge introduced the new disciplinary action proposal that would immediately terminate city employees if convicted of a felony.

The proposal came after former Huntsville police officer, William Darby, continued to be paid thousands of taxpayer dollars after his murder conviction, as he was pending a disciplinary hearing.

The proposed ordinance stated no disciplinary hearing would be conducted once an employee was convicted of a felony.

"The city's existing ordinance says that anyone who is indicted or convicted of an act that would constitute a felony can be terminated. And so that's already in the ordinance. And so as I understand the proposed change, it would simply be that that person upon conviction would be terminated without a hearing, and that's not something that we would advise because of that supreme court decision," said Canupp.

The council questioned Canupp about different scenarios on when a hearing would need to take place, even asking if it could take place the same day as someone's verdict was read.

In the end, Canupp said he would not advise the city to enact this ordinance. It then went to a vote, where councilmember Bill Kling originally stood his ground and voted "yes", however he then went back and changed his vote to "nay". Therefore, it was unanimous decision to not adopt the ordinance.