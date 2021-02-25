Huntsville City Council offering school district $1M and free land for new site of central office

Huntsville City Schools central office could​ soon be relocated.

There's a proposal to move it from White Street to North Memorial Parkway at Max Luther Drive

Thursday night, Huntsville City council members heard a first reading of the proposal for the school district.

WAAY-31 has more information after speaking with city leaders about what taxpayers can expect.

It's 14-acres of land that we were told can be zoned for medical, retail and multi-family use.

Now, city leaders say they want to offer up a portion of this space for the Huntsville City School district's central office, free of charge.

"This is a tremendous step if done correctly, for the city of Huntsville, not just District 1," said Devyn Keith.

Devyn Keith is the District 1 councilman and one of the people heading this project.

He, along with the city are looking to buy this 14-acres of land and use it for things like a hotel, retail shops, medical offices and more.

But they also think this would be a great spot for a new Huntsville City Schools central office.

It's currently housed in a historic building called the Annie C. Merts building.

The district claims the current location is more than they need for its 60 employees and wants to move elsewhere.

Shane Davis, director of Urban Development for Huntsville says they want to offer a deal he thinks the district won't pass up.

"We give revenue every year to help the schools both in capital and in operations. What we're saying is we'll provide an additional $1,000,000 to help towards the new central office in addition to the site," he said.

At the same time as the city council meeting Thursday night, there was also a Huntsville City School board meeting.

The district is currently looking at the site of an old church in Huntsville, but Councilman Keith says one school board member is excited about the offer of the new place off North Memorial Parkway.

"She absolutely supports this. She thinks this is the investment she's been asking for from the city to support the school system and my community welcomes it with big open arms," he said.

City council seemed to be all aboard and liked the idea.

Davis says it's not a done deal yet, but he's hopeful Huntsville City Schools will say yes.

"We are continuing to have those conversations and feel that they'll be very positive. We appreciate that partnership with Huntsville City Schools," he said.

Mayor Tommy Battle has already agreed to commit up to nearly $4,000,000 towards the purchase of the site and is excited for something new like this to be designed in the area.