Huntsville City Council moving forward on plans to move city hall

Huntsville City Council is moving forward and continuing to look at a proposal to move city hall and sell the current building to a private company.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 6:56 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

Huntsville City Council is moving forward and continuing to look at a proposal to move city hall and sell the current building to a private company.

Thursday night, Councilman Bill Kling pushed for a different proposal, but it failed to get approved. Kling proposed building a new city hall and renovating the current building for public use.

The city administrator said the plan now is to gut the current building on Fountain Circle and build a new city hall across the street, where the parking garage is now.

They want to demolish the garage and create a $50 million building with a whole new parking deck. Kling said he doesn't agree with the decision.

"We don't need to be an elbow, fight your way around, aggressive, big metropolis kind of city. We need to be a place of quality of life and a place where we want to raise our kids and a place where we want to raise our families and a place where we want to enjoy our neighbors," he said.

The city administrator said they will start drafting plans for the new building as early as next year.

