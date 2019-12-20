Huntsville City Council moves foward with vote for a pay raise

An ordinance to increase the pay for Huntsville city council members is back on the table.

At Thursday night's city council meeting the council voted 4-1 to approve the pay raise. Now it'll be up to Mayor Tommy battle to either approve or veto the raise.

This pay raise wouldn't be just for city council but for Mayor Tommy Battle too. This is the third time this year the council has approved a pay raise but mayor battle has vetoed it each time.

Councilmember Will Culver said their pay should closely align to the cost of living adjustments in the city. But council president, Devyn Keith, said that's not possible. Instead he would like to see the pay raise approved to attract more people to consider running for city council in the future.

Mayor Tommy Battle's salary would increase from $136,000 to more than $152,000. The city council president's salary would increase from $39,000 to more than $45,000. And the city council members' salary would increase from $33,000 to more than $38,000.

Councilmember Jennie Robinson voted against the ordinance saying the council members are part-time employees elected to be servants and shouldn't be treated like other full-time city employees. Mayor Battle said he hasn't decided yet what he wants to do about the vote and will think about it over the holidays.