Huntsville City Council member to ask for review of police during recent protests

A Huntsville City Council member plans to present a resolution asking for a review of police actions during recent protests.

Last week, officers used tear gas to disband protesters and made dozens of arrests. (Read more here)

The resolution, which will be presented by District 2 Council Member Frances Akridge at the city council meeting on Thursday, asks the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council (HPCAC) to review the actions and decisions of police during protests in Huntsville from May 30 to June 5.

If approved, the HPCAC would be authorized to “identify stakeholders, obtain police and protester video footage to include that from aerial surveillance, and conduct interviews with City officials/employees, elected officials, and citizens.”

The advisory council would be expected to produce a written report related to police actions on June 1 and June 3, the dates of last week’s protests in downtown Huntsville. The resolution says the report would include the following:

Facts leading up to the events

Action items for future handlings of the expression of First Amendment Rights

Identification of lessons learned with recommendations for updating the policies of the Police Department or any other City department, as necessary

The resolution would also allow the advisory council to “engage” subject matter experts, as needed, in developing the report. These may include experts in the fields of “constitutional law and/or history, safety and logistics, civil and human rights, cognitive behavior psychology, or any other area of operational or tactical training.”

The Huntsville City Multicultural Affairs Officer would be allowed make recommendations of experts, if requested.

If the resolution is approved, the report will be presented to the Huntsville City Council at its Aug. 13 meeting.

You can see the agenda for Thursday’s city council meeting here. You can read the proposed resolution below: