Huntsville city council pushes vote on city schools leasing agreement

At the Huntsville City Council meeting on Thursday, a vote was postponed until May 9 to move Huntsville City Schools students from the Huntsville Center for Technology to the old Calvary Hills building.

A city spokesperson told WAAY 31 that once students are out of the Huntsville Center for Technology, where the district's alternative school is housed, the city will tear it down to build soccer fields.

If the city approved the leasing agreement on Thursday's agenda, the alternative school and other programs would have moved to the Calvary Hills building off Poplar Avenue next school year. The Huntsville City Schools Board of Education approved the leasing agreement on Tuesday.

Per the leasing agreement that was up for a vote Thursday, Huntsville City Schools would not pay rent but would pay janitorial costs and 56 percent of the utility bill, which is about $14,000 a year. There is a 10-year base lease term, but there are 2 and 5 year extensions.