Huntsville City Council invites public input at its next meeting

The Huntsville City Council is inviting public input at its meeting Thursday night.

People who would like to address council members can register in the lobby to speak and they'll be called in for their turn. The city says social distancing and sanitation protocols are in place, limiting seating to about 15 people in the council chambers at a time.

“It’s been an emotionally charged time for our community and the country, and we’re listening,” said Council President Devyn Keith. “We want to hear from you.”

The city says earlier this week, Mayor Tommy Battle informed the council he asked Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray to provide a review of recent protests that led to the use of tear gas and pepper spray by officers. McMurray is expected to present this during the meeting on Thursday. It will then be reviewed by the Citizens Advisory Council.

The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. You can watch it live here.