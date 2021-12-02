Huntsville City Council introduces redistricting proposals

In Thursday's council meeting, Huntsville City Council introduced the new proposed district maps for the 2020 census data.

After months of redistricting hearings, the city finally introduced four different proposed maps for the new districts. Three plans were submitted by members of the public, while one was created by city administration.

Council will take two weeks to go over the four proposals before adopting the final plan on December 16th. The plan they adopt will lay out the city's new district lines for the next 10 years.