Huntsville City Council interviewing District 5 school board candidates

The Huntsville City Council today is interviewing candidates to fill a vacant position on the Huntsville City School Board.
A new member is needed for the District 5 seat previously held by Pam Hill. Hill resigned in May, citing her health and desire to spend more time with her grandchildren.
The finalists being interviewed are: Zara Broadenax, Chaundra Jones, Carlos Mathews, JoAnn Perez, and Angie Sandritter.
The interviews are set to begin at 9 a.m. and conclude by 2 p.m.
The city council is planning to have a top choice among those five selected and ready to be voted on at its June 27 meeting.
