Huntsville City Council honors Eula Battle during Thursday's meeting

In its first meeting since her passing, the Huntsville City Council took several opportunities during Thursday's meeting to honor the life and work of Eula Battle.

Even when her name wasn't being mentioned both she and Mayor Tommy Battle remained a presence during the meeting through a vase of flowers that sat in front of the mayor's seat on the dais.

"Most people who know Eula know she's so much more than 'the mayor's wife.' That's not how people remember her. They remember her as someone who reached out to them and made them a friend," said Rev. Mitchell Williams, the senior pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Williams became close with the Battle family over the past four years and gave the invocation during Thursday's council meeting. He said Eula Battle not only had a memorable laugh that will be missed, but also a strong moral compass.

"Her readiness to do something about, not just feel bad about a bad thing or good about a good thing, but to do something," Williams said.

Before the meeting, flags outside of city hall were lowered to half staff in her honor.

"And that is a collective of every city employee to show our recognition of remembrance to give some level of respect as best we can to the Battle family for who Mrs. Battle was," Council President Devyn Keith said.

Several residents also used some of their time during public comment to offer their condolences as well.

"I want to offer my condolences to Mayor Battle on the loss of his wife. Eula Battle did a lot of good for the citizens of Huntsville, especially teachers and we owe her a tremendous debt for taking care of our educators," said Chad Chavez.

"Condolences to the Battle family and a moment of silence for Ms. Eula Battle who lost her fight against cancer and her 31 years of service to the education department, which is dear me as an educator as well," said Remus Bowden.

A funeral for Eula Battle will take place around 11 a.m. on Friday. WAAY 31 News will cover the service during our Midday broadcast.