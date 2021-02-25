Huntsville City Council eyes multimillion dollar North Huntsville redevelopment, school board move

The Huntsville City Council laid out a multimillion dollar redevelopment plan for 14 acres in North Huntsville.

It includes a new, mixed-use project that would include office, medical, retail and hospitality space.

The city's role in the development would include purchasing the site off of North Memorial Parkway and Max Luther Drive for $3.5 million, demolition and site clearing, and entering into a public-private partnership to develop.

The plan would also move Huntsville's city school board central offices to the development.

The city would contribute $1 million for construction of a new central office.

This development plan comes days after community backlash over the school system’s plans to buy a church building and relocate the central office to McClung Avenue.

It's not clear what will happen to the school district's plan to purchase the church building for $2.7 million.