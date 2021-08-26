Huntsville City Council establishes Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Thursday night, Huntsville City Council voted to change the Office of Multicultural Affairs.

The transition of offices has been in the works for almost one year now. With a unanimous vote, city council members voted to formally establish the new Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The director of the office will be Kenny Anderson, who has been the Multicultural Affairs Officer since 2013.

"I want us to lead. I truly want us to lead. And I want us to be a true example of what people understand DEI to be. And I hope, you know, you talked about a multi-years plan, this is, what we're doing today is the beginning. This is the easiest part of the process," says Anderson.

The goal with this change is to create a more inclusive community while ensuring the city's leadership is engaging in open dialogue