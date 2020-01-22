Huntsville City Council drafting dog-barking ordinance

A new city ordinance is in the works in Huntsville. WAAY 31 learned two city councilman are trying to cut down on complaints about loud dogs barking.

For some people, barking is never an issue.

"Dogs bark, that's what they do," said Huntsville resident, Matthew Shand.

For others, it's frustrating.

"If the dog is consistently a public nuisance, then it should be addressed," said Huntsville residnet, Mike Wingo

Huntsville City Council members say barking has been an issue for a while and as North Alabama grows, so does the number of complaints.

"The purpose is to get people in compliance so that folk can live in harmony. The pet owners and residents in a particular community should have both peace and quiet," said City Councilman, Will Culver.

Culver says the ordinance requires you to bring your dogs in at night or make them wear bark collars that use a high-frequency noise only dogs can hear.

"I have seen bark collars used and they do work for most dogs but not all dogs," said Wingo.

Culver says if barking is still an issue, owners could be fined. So far the proposal has mixed reactions.

"Dogs are man's best friend, so when they see or feel that there might be some type of danger, then they are going to want to let the owner know," said Shand.

"Dogs should not be allowed to barking all night and disturbing the peace, no matter whose dog it is, but I've not really seen that happen," said Wingo.

If passed, City Council members say this ordinance would most likely go into effect at the end of this year.

Council member Will Culver says safety is the priority for the dogs. He says this is just a draft right now and changes will be made over the next several months.