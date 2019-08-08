Clear
Huntsville City Council approves new pay scale for city employees

The city council voted 4-1 to make the change.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 9:12 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 9:31 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Employees who work for the city of Huntsville now have a new pay scale.

The city council voted 4-1 to make the change that will cost the city $1.9 million a year. The change makes sure all employees get a raise every year. Right now, that is not the case.

Some members of the Huntsville Fire Department are concerned the change will cost them money. The city administrator who created the new scale, John Hamilton, says depending on the firefighter, that might be the case.

The change will go into effect on October 7th. The city told WAAY 31 the money to pay for the increase will come from estimated growth in tax revenue. 

