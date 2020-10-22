Huntsville City Council approves funding for new amphitheater

The Huntsville City Council has approved funding for a new 8,000+ seat amphitheater.

The council voted 3-1 to move into the construction phase of the project, near the MidCity development.

It has an estimated $40 million construction budget that will be funded through the city’s capital plan and a portion of future lodging taxes.

The city says to manage the amphitheater and develop its programming, it's retained the Huntsville Venue Group. The city describes this as "a global entertainment & hospitality partner with operations in London, Austin and New York." It says the group is led by Ben Lovett of Mumford & Sons and other industry veterans.

The project is expected to be complete in early 2022.

“This facility will help us grow our music and culture economy,” said Mayor Tommy Battle in a statement Thursday night. “It will allow us to become a community of curators, where we can develop our own creative content, unique to Huntsville, that we can share globally. In addition to arts festivals, markets, and world-famous musicians, we’ll be able to incubate our own talent, showing that our next great entrepreneurs don’t all have to be in space and missile defense.”

