Huntsville City Council approves contract for new amphitheater next to MidCity

The Huntsville City Council has approved a contract for a new amphitheater next to MidCity.

The $50 million amphitheater will be next to Huntsville's MidCity development along University Drive and Research Park Boulevard.

The city says marketing and branding can begin since Huntsville Venue Group will be developing and operating the 8,500 seat amphitheater for the next 10 years.

According to the city, the venue is a priority for Huntsville's Big Picture Master Plan, and it's a way to move the city forward as a music city.

The outdoor facility will be able to accommodate events year round, including concerts, festivals and holiday celebrations. Mayor Tommy Battle says facilities like the amphitheater will help bring entertainment to Huntsville.

Construction on the amphitheater is expected to start next year.

The Huntsville City Council is also moving forward with creating a music advisory board. At Thursday night's meeting, they reviewed an ordinance that would create an 11-member board.

The council will vote at their next regular meeting. If approved, Huntsville would be the first in the country to have a music advisory board.