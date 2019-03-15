Huntsville City Council OKs new downtown hotel

The Huntsville City Council on Friday approved a new hotel for the Von Braun Center area.

The boutique hotel, which must be completed by Dec. 31, 2021, will bring more hotel rooms to the city. Officials say there is demand for at least 1,000 rooms downtown for conventions.

They also expect the hotel to provide more customers to local businesses.

