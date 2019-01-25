Clear
Huntsville City Council OKs more funds for police officer's murder defense

The Huntsville City Council is spending more money on the legal defense of a police officer charged with murder.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 11:08 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

According to Councilman Bill Kling, the Huntsville City Council voted Thursday to spend $25,000 more on Officer William Darby's defense, for a total of $100,000.

In August, the grand jury indicted Darby for the murder of Jeffery Louis Parker. The murder charge stems from an incident that happened back in April.

