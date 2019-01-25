The Huntsville City Council is spending more money on the legal defense of a police officer charged with murder.
According to Councilman Bill Kling, the Huntsville City Council voted Thursday to spend $25,000 more on Officer William Darby's defense, for a total of $100,000.
In August, the grand jury indicted Darby for the murder of Jeffery Louis Parker. The murder charge stems from an incident that happened back in April.
Related Content
- Huntsville City Council OKs more funds for police officer's murder defense
- Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder
- South Carolina city council OKs slavery apology resolution
- Huntsville Police officer shot
- Huntsville City Council votes to pay legal expenses for officer accused of murder
- Huntsville City Council runoff election Tuesday
- Florence City Council OKs tax increase to hike police, fire pay
- Huntsville City Schools can't fund state requirement
- City of Huntsville nearing murder record
- Birmingham City Council commits funds toward new stadium
Scroll for more content...