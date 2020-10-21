Huntsville City Council, Gov. Kay Ivey order flags lowered to honor life of Eula Battle

Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of the passing to Eula Sammons Battle, Huntsville native, educator and wife of Mayor Tommy Battle.

Mrs. Battle’s death was announced Tuesday.

Eula Battle (Photo from city of Huntsville) Eula Battle (Photo from city of Huntsville)

The Huntsville City Council plans to order that flags be flown at half-staff in Huntsville beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday. Ivey’s order goes into effect Friday morning, the day of Mrs. Battle’s funeral, and lasts until sunset.

The city council plans to honor Mrs. Battle on Thursday by putting flowers for her at the seat traditionally occupied by Mayor Battle, who will not be in attendance.

Learn more about Mrs. Battle’s amazing life and contributions to our community HERE and HERE, and leave messages of condolence or learn where to make donations in her honor HERE.

Below is Ivey’s complete order:

It is with heartfelt sadness that I hereby authorize flags be flown at half-staff in honor of your loving wife Eula Catherine Sammons Battle, who passed away on yesterday after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Mrs. Battle was a beloved member of the city of Huntsville and was highly respected by all that had the pleasure of knowing her. Her passion for education was evident in all that she did in and outside of the classroom. For over three decades she taught and inspired our youngest learners, and then after retiring, she took her devotion to education a step further by establishing the commendable Free 2 Teach program. As a native Huntsvillian, she truly cared about making a difference in her community, and therefore, took an active role in many service organizations, garnering much admiration.

Your wife leaves behind an incredible legacy, one that is sure to continue to positively impact your great city. On behalf of the entire state, I extend my deepest sympathies and prayers to you, your son and the entire Battle family, as well as the people of Huntsville.

The flags in the city of Huntsville may be flown at half-staff on the day of Mrs. Battle’s interment until sunset.