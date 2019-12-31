Huntsville churches investing in security teams

As violence continue to occur at places of worship across the country, church-goers here in Alabama do not have the same protections enjoyed in other states.

While many churches allow concealed carry of firearms and use of security teams there is not a law specifically protecting those who defend themselves with guns during church attacks.

However, active shooter training is becoming more common for places of worship. For Mark Nave, he took initiative at his own church to help.

"It does feel good to know that you are prepared if something does happen," Nave said.

More than a year ago, Nave's church decided to put together a security team. It is made up of volunteers, including himself. He helped get the team some training.

"I thought it was important that I'd receive training for that type of position," Nave said. "Cause now I'm responsible for someone other than myself."

Nave sought out Self Defense Solutions. It is a personal protection training service.

"I don't need 15 guys in a church with a gun on them," Owner of Self Defense Solutions, Cameron Bucy said. "I need a few that are properly trained to be able to engage in they need to."

Bucy has been in the security industry for 15 years, but just over the past few years, churches have began to really invest in his service.

"Unfortunately it's becoming more and more as a need," Bucy said.

Nave said keeping up with training is crucial and remembering there are other ways besides using deadly force to deescalate certain situations.

"The firearm is the last resort," Nave said. "When we talk about church security, people tend to want to talk about guns, however there's just so much more involved with that."

The past two legislative sessions, there was a proposed bill to protect the use of deadly force in churches. It made it pass the House in 2018, but not the Senate. In 2019, it did not make it past the committee.