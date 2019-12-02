Huntsville Christmas Parade has new route due to construction

This year, the Huntsville Christmas parade will have a slightly different route due to construction downtown.

Since there's construction on Jefferson Street, the floats will travel down Washington Street.

We found out what this means for parade-goers and businesses in the area of the new path.

With the lane closure on Jefferson Street, Huntsville police decided it was a safety hazard for the floats and those looking on at the parade.

So they'll move the parade on down to Washington street, less than a mile away, to keep everyone safe.

"We're going to come down after work and just go outside right on the sidewalk in front of the store and watch it as it comes by," said Caleb Hipp.

Caleb Hipp is a salesman at Lewter Hardware Store on Washington Street.

He told us he's excited about the parade this year and loves this time of year in the Rocket City.

"It's fun seeing all the hustle and bustle and everybody coming down to all the shops and down here and grabbing all the items they want for their loved ones," he said.

The Jefferson Street closure is due to construction taking up one side of the road.

Huntsville police didn't want any accidents with the floats trying to squeeze through or people standing by and getting hurt...

so they changed the route!

The Christmas parade will start on Clinton Avenue, making its way through the square, and eventually ending on Washington Street.

After it's all said and done, Hipp told WAAY-31 he can't wait to see the new faces afterward.

"Come see us again and we'll fix you right up for all your Christmas needs," he said.

Lewter Hardware Store is closing early Tuesday for the parade.

