Huntsville Championship underway

We've been waiting for over a year now for the Korn Ferry Tour to touch down in Huntsville.

It's finally time to tee off at the Huntsville Championship!

The world's best up-and-coming golfers hit the course competing for the $600 thousand dollar purse and a PGA Tour card!

Since 2013, The Korn Ferry Tour has been deemed the path to the PGA.

Ardmore's Lee Hodges is enjoying playing this close to home. He said it felt different getting ready to tee off Thursday.

"Yeah it was definitely a different feeling waking up this morning," Hodges said. "Normally I'm just in the middle of somewhere where nobody knows who I am and I just kind of play golf so, today was a little different obviously but it was fun. kind of just had to embrace the difference and just go play but it was a lot of fun to have that support out there."

For tickets to the tournament which lasts through Sunday click here.