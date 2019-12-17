Clear

Huntsville Championship tickets on sale

The Korn Ferry Tour tournament comes to Huntsville in April

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Tickets for the Huntsville Championship are on sale. You can buy them here.

The Huntsville leg of the Korn Ferry Tour is April 20-16 2020 at The Ledges. 

Knight Eady is putting on the event. 

WAAY31 is a proud sponsor of this event. 

