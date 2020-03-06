Clear

Huntsville Championship is just right around the corner.

The Huntsville Championship will be held April 20-26, 2020

The Huntsville stop of the Korn Ferry Tour is a little over a month away.  This is a great opportunity to experience professional golf first hand.  The tournament is a developmental tour for future PGA Tour players.

Tickets are still available for the Huntsville Championship held at The Ledges April 20-26, 2020.   Spectators can purchase tickets for one day or for the week.  Tickets include grounds admission, general parking and transportation to the course.


This is the first year Huntsville has hosted the tour.

For complete information go to Huntville Championship.

