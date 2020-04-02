Huntsville Championship has new date

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down the sports world from the pros to the high school level. This includes the debut of the Korn Ferry Tour in the Rocket City. It's still going to happen, just a little later than they expected.

The Huntsville Championship has officially been issued a rain check.

"The players, the guys who are associated the tournament are in limbo like everyone else is," Tournament Director, Penn Garvich, said.

After more than a year of planning, the golf tournament is postponed till April 2021.

"Definitely a challenging situation, challenging times," Garvich said.

The coronavrius pandemic shut down the golf tournament that was coming to Huntsville for the first time at the end of this month.

"It's the health and safety of those involved, it's the number one priority," Garvich said.

Garvich said the Korn Ferry Tour schedule is set for 2020.

"As the Korn Ferry tour establishes, it's really hard to break anything within the calendar," he added.

With so many people involved, the Huntsville Championship looked at all options before moving the event to 2021.

"It's volunteers, it's ticket buyers, it's sponsors, it's The Ledges, and really everybody in the community who has a piece of this thing," Garvich said.

Planning has already started for next year!

Garvich says the goal is still to provide a first-class event for Huntsville.

"Really on us to develop what the next steps are and revamp and once we know that decision we'll plan for that and communicate appropriately."

The official dates of the event will be announced at a later date.