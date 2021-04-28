Huntsville Championship golf tournament kicks off Thursday

People from all over the world are coming to North Alabama for the Huntsville Championship.

The tournament is part of the Korn Ferry Tour and kicks off Thursday morning. Some of the best and most experienced golfers will compete in it to fight for their spot on next year's PGA Tour.

“We have some of the best players in the world here this week and you’ve got a great mix," said the Ledges Golf Club's Director of Golf, Rob Clark. "You’ve got the young and upcoming, and then, you also have some tour players that have been out here for years that are still trying to play. I’m just so excited and can’t wait to see what they do to this golf course. It’s going to be a great test.”

The Ledges Golf Club in Huntsville is hosting the tournament. Clark said this tournament has been in the works for almost three years.

“They saw Huntsville as a really growing market, and so, obviously they came to us first and we were excited to talk to them about it," he said.

More than 150 people are competing in the Huntsville Championship. The club's owners work on their course to make golf fans want to come to North Alabama and play on it.

“Not very many people know about North Alabama and Huntsville unless you’re from here and have some kind of connection, and to have a golf course, they’re all really, really surprised once they get out on the facility and on the course and they’re like, they don’t even think they’re in Alabama. It’s really, really neat," said Clark.

This tournament helps put Huntsville and North Alabama on the map for people to come visit.