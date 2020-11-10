Huntsville Catholic school hopes to meet $500,000 goal on Giving Tuesday for student scholarships

St. John Paul II Catholic High School is accepting donations for their Giving Tuesday fundraiser to assist students on scholarships.

JPII’s Advancement Associate Denise Schovel explains that Scholarship Granting Organizations (SGO) fell short of their financial goals last year due to changes in the federal tax code, so the school only received a third of the financial aid it usually receives.

"This negatively impacted our fund for scholarships but JPII did everything that it could to cover this deficit. So, now what we want to do is take a step further so we can cover these expenses, save money so we can cover these students' tuition for next year," Schovel said.

Schovel says they are hoping to meet a $500,000 goal to cover enrollment next school year for at least 50 students who receive financial aid from SGOs.

The school is participating in the global Giving Tuesday movement to raise the funds and has already raised around one-fifth of their goal.

Schovel says some students have been in the Catholic school system since they were very young. For others, continuing their Catholic education is an important step for their future.

"Many of these students will be the first in their families to attend high school and graduate from high school and also probably the first to go to college and we don't want to fail them. We want to help them in any way we can so they can meet their educational goals and their life dreams," Schovel said.

Giving Tuesday is Dec. 1, but JPII is currently accepting donations up to and after this date. To donate, visit the school’s website and to click on “Giving” and choose the Scholarship Fund as the choice of giving.