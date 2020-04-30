Huntsville Carpet One store prepares to re-open after coronavirus restrictions

As the state starts to reopen, WAAY 31 is learning how the health order impacted north Alabama businesses.

Thursday afternoon, Carpet One shared they adjusted how they do business during the pandemic.

They plan on opening the showroom Friday morning.

Deborah Minshew, sales manager, said the store took a different approach to business because of the health order. The store has only allowed people to come in for appointments and sales employees have made more house calls.

"We've been able to go out and talk to customers in their homes and take out samples and of course we are always prepared with our masks and hand sanitizer," Minshew said.

Even with that, the owner of the store, Matt Morris, said sales are down about 20%.

He estimates they've probably made more double the number of house calls than they would have before coronavirus.

Morris shared the business received money from the paycheck protection program and said he applied through a small bank in the area.

Morris explained it allowed him to pay all his employees including those didn't work during the order because they were at risk or didn't feel comfortable. He said he the program helped make that possible without costing the business more money.

Carpet One stayed open and still had customers because a lot of the business during the health order was insurance work.

"It's been necessary for us to be available for our customers because water leaks still happen so that sort of business has continued," Minshew said.

With the store re-opening Friday, the owner posted a warning on the front door asking anyone with a fever or coronavirus symptoms to not enter.