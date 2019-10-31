Huntsville Botanical Gardens, home gardeners prepare for cold temps

While for home gardeners it might be a letdown to take their plants in, for the Huntsville Botanical Gardens, they've got a lot on their plate.

"A few days ago, the weather was beautiful and warm, and they're like, 'Why are you pulling those plants out?' Well, that's because we are getting ready for the winter," said Niki Sothers with the Huntsville Botanical Gardens.

Sothers and her team have been hard at work this week getting the Huntsville Botanical Gardens ready for a temperature drop. This year has presented different challenges for the team than previous years.

"We had a really bad drought, like you talked about, this summer and we had to water a lot, and then, all the sudden, the temperatures start to drop and it starts to rain, and the main thing, really, is controlling our irrigation, because we had it set to run several times a week," said Sothers.

They're also getting ready for the next round of flowers.

"The biggest thing that we do is we put about 30,000 pansies in the ground. Pansies and violas in the ground next to our tulips will go in the ground. We're ready for the temperatures to drop, because that's when we can do these things," said Sothers.

Sothers says when it comes to your home garden, the biggest thing you need to keep an eye on is your water system.

"I've got a well that I use for my yard, and I would turn that off, so anything you worry about water getting in and freezing, that's the stuff we have to worry about," said Sothers.