Huntsville Botanical Garden's CEO retiring in August

According to the Huntsville Botanical Garden, its CEO, Paula Steigerwald, will retire on August 30, 2019.

Steigerwald has been the Garden's CEO since 2002.

“The past 17 years have been marvelous, and we have achieved great things at the Garden,” said Steigerwald. “It is my hope that the things we have achieved will be just the beginning of great things yet to come for the garden.

A spokesperson for the Huntsville Botanical Garden, Carol Casey, says during Steigerwald's tenure, the Garden has added The Children’s Garden and Nature Center, the Teledyne Terrace, the Parking Garden and Column Gateway Garden Entrance and the Eloise McDonald Propst Guest Center, that opened in 2017. Casey says the Garden was named the Attraction of the Year for the State of Alabama in 2008, the Chamber of Commerce Non-Profit of the Year in 2008 and the #3 tourism attraction which charge admission in the State in 2017 and 2018.

Casey says a search committee has been named, and a national search will begin immediately to fill the role of CEO. Candidates can submit resumes to hsvbgceosearch@gmail.com.

“Paula has done an amazing job as CEO of the garden. She provided the leadership, vision, enthusiasm, imagination, and diplomacy to transform this organization into one of the state’s top tourist attractions and a resource we are proud to have in our community,” said Huntsville Botanical Garden Board Chair, Penny Billings. “I would like to thank Paula for her service and wish her nothing but the best as she moves into this new phase of life.”