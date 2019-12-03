Clear
Huntsville Board of Education interviewing candidates for chief financial officer position

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 8:42 AM
Updated: Dec 3, 2019 8:46 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Huntsville Board of Education is interviewing candidates for the chief financial officer position.

The five finalists are Robert Terry, James Brumley, Teresa Hill, Brian Stewart and Byron Jones. 

The first candidate to receive three votes will be appointed. The process will be repeated if no nominee gets the votes. This vote could happen as early as Dec. 10 at their next meeting.

The next chief financial officer would be the second person to try and fix things in the district after a massive budget deficit was discovered.

The last person to hold the position, Tina Hancock, stepped down in October after just eight months on the job. She took over for Bob Hagood, who resigned from the position one month after reporting the $2 million deficit under his watch.

The interviews will air on ETV and the Huntsville City Schools website on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. They will air again on ETV from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The district says ETV can be found on Comcast channel 17, WOW channel 3 and over the air on WHIQ 25.5.

Interview videos will also be posted to the Huntsville City Schools website by Tuesday at 5 p.m. You will be able to find them here.

The district says the candidates will be interviewed at these times:

  • 8:30 a.m. Robert Terry
  • 9:15 a.m. James Brumley
  • 10:00 a.m. Teresa Hill
  • 10:45 a.m. Brian Stewart
  • 11:30 a.m. Byron Jones

