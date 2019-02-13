Huntsville Basketball prepped for their state tourney run

After winning their Area Tournment for the first time since 1988, the Huntsville Basketball team is ready for their chance to take the regional tournamnet by storm.

First-year Head Coach Chrisitian Schweers said he's believed in this team since the beginning.

"You get to this point in the year and anything is possible," Schweers said. "I keep telling these guys that every day."

Panthers are up against Thompson Thursday at 1:30.