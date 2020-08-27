Clear
Huntsville Ballet Company cancels performances because of coronavirus

They are now asking the community to support them so they won't have to close.

Posted: Aug 27, 2020 11:11 AM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

The Huntsville Ballet Company is cancelling their performances for the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This will be the first time the ballet has cancelled their performances. It includes the cancellation of the Nut Cracker Ballet, which has been performed for the last 51 years. The ballet says it was a challenging decision, but they felt it was the best thing to do considering the pandemic.

"I think we're just scared because we don't know what's going to happen and we've worked so hard to get to where we are now," Ashley Jordan, who dances for the Huntsville Ballet Company, said.

The loss of ticket revenue is putting the ballet in a financial bind, resulting in them having to furlough professional dancers because of it.

The ballet is now asking for the community's support. They've set up multiple fundraisers and a GoFundMe for people to donate.

