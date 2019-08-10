Huntsville, Athens, Harvest church hands out 20,000 pounds of groceries in Harvest

The church offered groceries, free haircuts, clothes, and medical checks through Huntsville hospital. Volunteer and high school student Emma Hollingsworth helped bag the near 20,000 pounds of groceries.

"Its a great opportunity to give back to everyone and to help," said Hollingsworth.

Folks in the community could also stop inside the elementary school to check out free clothes, or head into Huntsville Hospital's van to get a free health check. The youth pastor at refuge church said the grocery give-away is the second of three this year. The next date will be in November here in harvest and also at the church's Athens location.

"That's going to be a special one because we are going to be able to give away turkeys and we'll be able to serve and help out families as we get close to the holidays," said Richie Thompson.

The church partnered with Harvest Elementary's PTO, Publix, jacks and one generation away to serve a total of 375 people.

"Its a spark of hope for those in lower incomes who need a boost every now and then," said Patrick French.

The youth pastor for Refuge Church said if you missed Saturday, but need a little help give them a call. For their locations click HERE. For their contact information click HERE.