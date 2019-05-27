Huntsville Army Veteran explains why Memorial Day means so much to him

While many will hear the words, "Thank you for your service," multiple times on Memorial Day, it means so much more to one Army veteran in Huntsville.

We spoke to one soldier who told us he never takes this day lightly because his own service has given him a new perspective on what Memorial Day really means

"It's real important to understand that service is a real true thing and people are really putting their life on the line, they still are," said Army veteran, Byron Watt.

Watt served in the Army from 1996 to 2000.

During that time he says he never had anyone thank him for his service, but now when he hears it, he told us sometimes it makes him tear up.

"People are fathers, mothers, you know they really gave a chunk of their life," said Watt.

Memorial Day can be a very stressful day for some people, even serving as a trigger for some with post traumatic stress disorder.

"Stress is a big thing. You know money issues, not having that career you're looking for, all those things can kind of set it on," said Watt.

He says he is thankful for the time he served and he hopes more people will look into the history of the military and talk to more people about their experiences.

But his only send off for today, is a military salute.

"Hooyah," he said.

To help pay his respects even more, Watt decided to start a business that helps veterans bridge the gap.

This could be for jobs, housing, or whatever they may need.

The Army veteran told us he hopes you will take more than just a moment for this special day.

Watt said he hopes more people recognize it's more than just raising a flag up in the air.