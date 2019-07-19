Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers holding 18th Annual Auction

Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers is holding its 18th Annual Auction.
The auction will be Friday at Redstone Federal Union on 220 Wynn Drive. A silent auction will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the preview with a live auction will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Photo: Huntsville police
Food trucks will be setup in the parking lot for the event, and all proceeds will go to Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers. The organization is a local chapter in Madison County of a national non-profit. It works closely with local law enforcement agencies.
The non-profit gives cash rewards to citizens who provide information leading to the arrest of felony crime suspects.
