Huntsville Area Association of Realtors hold forum to discuss proposed new ordinance

Huntsville City Council is considering a rental registration system, to curb absentee landlords.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 11:36 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

Some changes could be coming to Huntsville for people who own rental properties. Tuesday the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors held a forum to discuss it. Huntsville City Council is considering a rental registration system, to curb absentee landlords.

The forum gave realtors and property managers an opportunity to share their thoughts. The group's president said they want to be sure realtors and property managers are involved in the conversation and are able to help find a solution.

"We want to protect the investors who own the rental properties. But we also want to protect the neighborhoods and the communities from a decrease in value from absentee landlords," said Cindi Peters-Tanner the president of the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors.

City Council is also considering making inspections a requirement each time a property is turned. They'll likely discuss it at their June 12th meeting.

